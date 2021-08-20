Overview

Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universitâ€¡ Campus Bio-Medico di Roma Facoltâ€¡ di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Sorcini works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.