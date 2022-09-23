Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Snow, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Snow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Snow works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation Amg Lab4676 Admiralty Way Fl 4, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 829-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her Front Office is amazing especially Chanelle, the receptionist! She greets you warmly and provides you with information in a sincere and kind way. Your first impression of an office is so important and really sets the tone for your whole visit. She provided me with great customer service! Alvin, the CSCAN technologist was superb in that he made me very comfortable and all the exrays he needed to do were done in no time at all. He does his job very well! Dr. Andrea Snow is an expert in her field and gave me excellent advice and has a great bed side manner and genuinely cares about her patients. Five Stars go to her entire office. Well done!
About Dr. Andrea Snow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Fracture and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.