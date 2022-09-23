See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Andrea Snow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Snow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Snow works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Fracture and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation Amg Lab
    4676 Admiralty Way Fl 4, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gout
Hammer Toe Repair
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Meniscus Surgery
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Her Front Office is amazing especially Chanelle, the receptionist! She greets you warmly and provides you with information in a sincere and kind way. Your first impression of an office is so important and really sets the tone for your whole visit. She provided me with great customer service! Alvin, the CSCAN technologist was superb in that he made me very comfortable and all the exrays he needed to do were done in no time at all. He does his job very well! Dr. Andrea Snow is an expert in her field and gave me excellent advice and has a great bed side manner and genuinely cares about her patients. Five Stars go to her entire office. Well done!
    H. Gurinow — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Snow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205020203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
