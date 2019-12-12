Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Singh, DPM
Dr. Andrea Singh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL.
Orlando Podiatry Center LLC1154 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 348-3338
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Approachable, detailed, thorough.
- English, Spanish
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
