Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwoerer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO.
Dr. Schwoerer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Weight Management Services1011 Bowles Ave Ste 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (877) 477-6954Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
SSM Health Weight Management Services12266 De Paul Dr Ste 210, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (877) 477-6954Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwoerer?
My wife had a lap band removed which created a hole in her stomach. Dr. Schwoerer was her doctor and she did a wonderful job. She also did her emergency surgery and was there for us every step of the way. Dr. Schwoerer explained everything to us and our options and my wife is doing much better now.
About Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1427375450
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwoerer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwoerer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwoerer works at
Dr. Schwoerer has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwoerer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwoerer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwoerer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwoerer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwoerer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.