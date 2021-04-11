See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Scherer works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
  2
    Goodman Campbell at Riley Hospital
    575 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 396-1301
  3
    Goodman Hall
    355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 396-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Chiari's Deformity
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Chiari's Deformity
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Treatment frequency



Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Andrea Scherer, MD was my 17-year-old son’s neurosurgeon, and she performed a decompression surgery due to a Chiari Malformation I. The decompression caused a nearly catastrophic syringomyelia and a 31 degree scoliosis. Dr. Scherer is truly gifted, not only in terms of her medical expertise and education but also in terms of her communication skills and presence. Her presence exuded confidence from the moment we first met her and throughout the entire surgical process. My only advice for parents is (1) don’t listen to your child’s pediatrician (PCP) that scoliosis is “normal” and “nothing to worry about”; (2) go to Nemours; and if you need a neurosurgeon (3) ask for Dr. Andrea Scherer.
    Anthony P. — Apr 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1952620742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Riley Hospital For Children
    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Indiana University
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Ball State University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

