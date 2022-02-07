Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Russo, MD
Dr. Andrea Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Ums Lithotripsy Services of Danbury LLC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 201, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
Yale University310 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6927
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I was having a leakage issue that Dr. Russo was able to cure.
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.