Overview

Dr. Andrea Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Urology Associates of Danbury in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.