Dr. Andrea Russo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Russo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Cardiac Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician who always listens attentively and replies thoughtfully to me as her patient of many years. I have full confidence in her medical skills and knowledge. I always feel I am in the very best of hands and that she really cares about my welfare. In fact, she implanted my current pacemaker!
About Dr. Andrea Russo, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396777694
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/UMDNJ
- Med Coll Penn
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
