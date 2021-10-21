See All Neurologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO

Neurology
4.5 (25)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Rossi works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Hills
    3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-6000
    Oakland Neurology Center, PC
    633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 299-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Headache
Aneurysm
Dementia
Dystonia
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Ataxia
Diplopia
Insomnia
Syncope
Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Rossi going on four years now, though the office is sometimes busy, she always goes above and beyond for me. She truly cares about my access to medications that will help me. She is available to help me whenever I have medication issues at the pharmacy. She truly truly is the best doctor I’ve ever had. So sweet, but to the point of your issues. She always asks if there is anything else she can do for me. I highly recommend her for any of hour neurological needs! My headaches have been helped immensely by her. I am very appreciative of her
    Jessica — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Rossi, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932321635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rossi works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rossi’s profile.

    Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

