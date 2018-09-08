Dr. Andrea Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Rose, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Rainier Hematology Oncology2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr. Rose has been such a blessing to our family. When my father was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in 2011, his first doctors gave him a few months. He then went to Dr. Rose and she was a breath of fresh air, giving encouragement and hope. My father considered her to be his only doctor and saw her as a great friend. My father passed in October 2011, 3 years and 3 hours after my mother’s passing, but thanks to Dr. Rose, he enjoyed 5 wonderful and meaningful years with few side effects.
About Dr. Andrea Rose, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- U Wash-Fred Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rose using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.