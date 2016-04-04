Overview

Dr. Andrea Roberson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Roberson works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.