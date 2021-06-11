See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Reynolds, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Reynolds works at All Women OB/GYN in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rachel Rockman Petersen MD PC
    4810 Whitesport Cir SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 429-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Dr Reynolds is very kind and down to earth. She doesn’t rush my baby’s appointments and takes her time explaining things to me. Her staff have been pleasant to work with as well.
    — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Reynolds, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548434079
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds works at All Women OB/GYN in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

