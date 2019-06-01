Overview

Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Resciniti works at Surgical Associates of Concord PC in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.