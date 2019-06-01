Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resciniti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Resciniti works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Concord PC131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 435, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7433
- 2 131 Ornac John Cuming Building Ste 435, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Resciniti?
As a health care professional , I was seeking a surgeon who was trustworthy , well educated, and honest. I found this in Dr Andrea Resciniti. Dr Resciniti is very knowledgeable, thorough, direct and caring. She was my surgeon , when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer , and throughout my treatment. . At all times, she made me feel as if I were her only patient , including personally calling me before surgery in the morning, or early evening, with test results. She is aware of all the latest and best treatment available , and explained each one in detail. Her office staff is also very personable , and will answer any questions you may have , and preschedule all of your tests and consults. I recovered from my surgery without any complications, and returned to work as expected. Overall , she made a very frightening time for me , much less traumatic ! I would highly recommend her to anyone who is seeking the most excellent care available !
About Dr. Andrea Resciniti, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resciniti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resciniti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resciniti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resciniti works at
Dr. Resciniti has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resciniti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Resciniti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resciniti.
