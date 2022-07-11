Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Raymond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NeuroAustin4544 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 433-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raymond?
We took my mother in law there per a referral from her doctor. Made appointment did all paper work on line but when we arrived they wouldn't see her because she was at a rehab/nursing facility. Okay, I understand it is a medicare thing but wish someone would have reviewed paper work first. But then they called every week with a opening which was good and when we went back everyone was Great with her. Dr. Raymond was very good with her explained what was happening and even said she wished the primary care would have sent her four or five years ago when systems started so she could have helped her sooner. I even witnessed a homeless person needing help founding their way and they wrote directions for them.
About Dr. Andrea Raymond, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1538181920
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Baylor University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raymond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond works at
Dr. Raymond has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cognitive Function Testing and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raymond speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raymond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.