Dr. Andrea Pozez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Pozez, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Pozez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Pozez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evans Haynes Burn Center1213 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-3060
-
2
Mcv Physicians At Stony Point9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (800) 762-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozez?
About Dr. Andrea Pozez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992807598
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozez works at
Dr. Pozez has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.