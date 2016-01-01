Overview

Dr. Andrea Pozez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Pozez works at VCU Hospital Plastic Surgery in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.