Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Pfeifer works at Hillbrook Family Medicine in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.