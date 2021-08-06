See All Family Doctors in Evans, GA
Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, DO

Family Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Pfeifer works at Hillbrook Family Medicine in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillbrook Family Medicine, PC
    580 Blue Ridge Dr, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-8501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730118001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfeifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfeifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfeifer works at Hillbrook Family Medicine in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pfeifer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

