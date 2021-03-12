Dr. Andrea Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Oklahoma City11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
Texas Health Care Obstrcs Gyn1250 8th Ave Ste 322, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
The best OB there is. She is caring, sweet and listens to her patients. I went into preterm labor in the middle of a pandemic and was admitted. She saw me everyday and made me feel comfortable and safe. We delivered our sweet girl very quickly via c- section and Dr Palmer was wonderful! The recovery was easy and painless!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851447767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
