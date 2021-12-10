Dr. Andrea Pakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Pakula, MD
Dr. Andrea Pakula, MD is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Simi Valley, CA.
AHPN Surgical Specialties2750 Sycamore Dr Ste 210, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 577-8460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Pakula. She hands down is the best. From the very first time I saw her I knew for any needed surgery that she would be my go to surgeon. She is kind, compassionate and truly cares about her patients needs. Dr. Pakula you rock!
- Robotic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Pakula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakula speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakula.
