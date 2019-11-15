See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.

Dr. O'Leary works at Integrated Pain and Neuroscience in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Pain and Neuroscience
    2801 Napoleon Ave Fl 2ND, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 300-9020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225259732
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tulane University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary works at Integrated Pain and Neuroscience in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. O'Leary’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

