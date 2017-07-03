Dr. Andrea Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Nugent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Nugent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nugent works at
Locations
Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.1181 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-1600
Virginia Beach Obgyn1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 425-1600
Southside Spectrum Pediatrics5320 Providence Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 425-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The ighest level of care I have ever experienced! She is so dedicated and caring! She is very knowledgeable, her staff is amazing, and I truly feel like she values my opinions in regards to my body. So happy to have found her!! Also, the office staff is eager to help, and calls you back so quickly. They are so nice, and don't make you feel like you are bothering them like some places do! The genuinely care!!
About Dr. Andrea Nugent, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801200621
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nugent has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nugent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.