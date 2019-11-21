See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, KS
Overview

Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Pain Management Center

Dr. Chadwick works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032
  2. 2
    Eye Center
    7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 21, 2019
    Dr. Nicol is a compassionate doctor and has helped me with my back pain after failed surgeries. I have gone to her for targeted pain injections and most recently after reviewing my recent MRI she concluded that she should inject a different level to help my pain. I trust her judgement and I am happy to have found her. Her nurse Rebecca is always kind and follows up with any questions I may have.
    About Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1679714885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Pain Management Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chadwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadwick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

