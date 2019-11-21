Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Pain Management Center
Dr. Chadwick works at
Locations
-
1
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
-
2
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chadwick?
Dr. Nicol is a compassionate doctor and has helped me with my back pain after failed surgeries. I have gone to her for targeted pain injections and most recently after reviewing my recent MRI she concluded that she should inject a different level to help my pain. I trust her judgement and I am happy to have found her. Her nurse Rebecca is always kind and follows up with any questions I may have.
About Dr. Andrea Chadwick, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1679714885
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Pain Management Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadwick works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.