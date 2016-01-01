Dr. Andrea Neimann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Neimann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Neimann, MD is a internal medicine specialist in New York, NY. She currently practices at Center For Women's Health and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Andrea Neimann, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982744694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Admitting Hospitals
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Neimann?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neimann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neimann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neimann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neimann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neimann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neimann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neimann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.