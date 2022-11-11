See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Andrea Natale, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (137)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Natale, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Natale works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Austin, TX with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Septal Defect and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5277
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrophysiological Study
Septal Defect
Atrial Flutter
Electrophysiological Study
Septal Defect
Atrial Flutter

Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 11, 2022
    If you here, you are like me two and half years ago, doing your due-diligence. After suffering with AFIB for about 2 or 3 years I finally decided to try to pull the plug on it. I give my highest possible recommendation for Dr. Natale and Kelley, his PA, here in Thousand Oaks where I had the procedure done. The bottom line, 2+ years after the procedure, not any instance of AFIB. I was having 4 or 5 events, per week, recorded by my Pacemaker before the ablation and since the day of, (2+ years ago), not even one! i.e., Not even while I’m sleeping etc. So, the super gold star for that. As an added bonus Dr. Natale has a great bedside manner, makes you feel very comfortable, and laughs at more than 30% of my jokes which is at least 5 to 7 times more than any of my other health care providers. But it's serious business. So, make no mistake: His is a first-class operation from soup to nuts. I know it can come back and if it does my first call will be to Dr. Natale for "seconds".
    Seth Greenberg — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Natale, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841382421
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai Samaritan Med Center University Wisc|University Western Ontario
    Internship
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze|University Firenze
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Natale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natale has seen patients for Electrophysiological Study, Septal Defect and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Natale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

