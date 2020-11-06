Overview

Dr. Andrea Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with Hinsdale Hospital Program



Dr. Murray works at Optum - Family Medicine in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.