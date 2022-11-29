Dr. Andrea Murina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Murina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Murina, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Murina works at
Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 406, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 257-7981
Tulane Dermatology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 401-9280
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I loved having Dr. Murina as my doctor. She was very down to earth. She took the time to investigate and work on my case. She was always fun to talk to as well.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295994218
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Lsu School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Dr. Murina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murina works at
Dr. Murina has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murina.
