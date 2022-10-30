See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Moreira works at WPAHS Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Surgeons of Western Pennsylvania
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 425, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1849
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 497-4968
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Ahn Wexford Hospital
    12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1849
    West Penn Hospital
    4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1849

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I can’t say enough about how great my experience was with Dr. Moreira. She made me feel comfortable from the moment I met her. She traveled to a different hospital than she worked out of to work with my existing breast surgeon. I am beyond blessed to have found her and he PA Sha'Quayla J De Renouard at such a scary time of my life. I look a feel amazing. I had the DIEP flap breast reconstruction. These two ladies were amazing from the first time I stepped into the office and continue to be perfect! I healed in half the time of what was expected due to the newer robotic surgery she incorporated into my procedure. I highly recommend anyone that’s diagnosed with Breast Cancer to schedule a visit with her to get all the information that’s available about their options.
    Tina Jordan — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619134772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreira has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

