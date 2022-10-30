Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD
Dr. Andrea Moreira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Associated Surgeons of Western Pennsylvania4815 Liberty Ave Ste 425, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1849
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (844) 497-4968Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Ahn Wexford Hospital12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 578-1849
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1849
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreira?
I can’t say enough about how great my experience was with Dr. Moreira. She made me feel comfortable from the moment I met her. She traveled to a different hospital than she worked out of to work with my existing breast surgeon. I am beyond blessed to have found her and he PA Sha'Quayla J De Renouard at such a scary time of my life. I look a feel amazing. I had the DIEP flap breast reconstruction. These two ladies were amazing from the first time I stepped into the office and continue to be perfect! I healed in half the time of what was expected due to the newer robotic surgery she incorporated into my procedure. I highly recommend anyone that’s diagnosed with Breast Cancer to schedule a visit with her to get all the information that’s available about their options.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Moreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreira has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.
