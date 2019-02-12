Dr. Andrea Miksa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miksa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Miksa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Miksa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of Missippi and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Miksa works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 429-4907
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Miksa after diagnostic testing revealed a potential issue with my left lung. Dr. Miksa is professional but personable. She approached my elusive condition as a puzzle to solve and explained each test recommended and ultimately how to treat the diagnosis. It was clear that she is an expert in her field but also treats her patients as human beings. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Andrea Miksa, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Medical College of Virginia/ Dental School
- University Of Missippi
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miksa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miksa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miksa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miksa works at
Dr. Miksa has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miksa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miksa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miksa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miksa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miksa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.