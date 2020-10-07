Overview

Dr. Andrea Melton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Melton works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Madeira, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.