Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-1938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, easy to speak with, can ask questions without feeling rushed.
About Dr. Andrea McMurphy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMurphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurphy has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurphy.
