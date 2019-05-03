Dr. Andrea Matich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Matich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Matich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Matich works at
Locations
Peak Orthopedics96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 207 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matich is a wonderful caring professional. She's very well-informed, and is able to share her knowledge clearly and articulately so that a lay person can understand their options. She's extremely personable and caring. I recommend her completely and am very grateful to her for her exceptional care!
About Dr. Andrea Matich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902092133
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Sports Medicine and Primary Care
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Family Practice
