Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with Hartford Hospital

Dr. Mainman works at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Tucson, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3600
  2. 2
    Tempe Office
    1634 S Priest Dr Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  3. 3
    Bethany Home Office
    6036 N 19th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 247-2177
  4. 4
    Gilbert Office
    1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 516B, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 814-1910
  5. 5
    Tucson Office
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 320, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 814-1910
  6. 6
    Momdoc Women for Women
    37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3600
  7. 7
    7th St Office
    3807 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 247-2177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Preeclampsia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrea Mainman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730165630
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital
    • University of Arizona
