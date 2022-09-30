Dr. Andrea Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ling, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Ling works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ling?
Dr. Ling is everything you’d want in a healthcare provider! She’s empathetic,a great listener,extremely knowledgeable,and a sense of humor!
About Dr. Andrea Ling, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ling.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods.