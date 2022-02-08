Dr. Andrea Lese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lese, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Lese, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG.
Locations
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-3908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lese is an amazing surgeon and has wonderful bedside manor. She has been awesome work with.
About Dr. Andrea Lese, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lese has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.