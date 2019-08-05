Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leishman-Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.
Locations
Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 991-1900
Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine4239 Farnam St Ste 734, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2700
Omaha OB GYN Associates, P.C. (Dept. of Pelvic Pain & Sexual Medicine)119 N 51st St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68132 Directions (402) 932-8020Monday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leishman cared for me for all 4 of my pregnancies. She saved my sons life when he got stuck during delivery. She is so down to earth and easy to talk to. She is quick and to the point, but also takes time to explain things and answer questions. Wish I was having more kids so I could keep seeing her!
About Dr. Andrea Leishman-Barb, DO
- Obstetrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730252297
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leishman-Barb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leishman-Barb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leishman-Barb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leishman-Barb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leishman-Barb.
