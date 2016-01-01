Dr. Andrea Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
University of Kansas Medical Center3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-5862Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- New York Hospital Queens
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
