Overview

Dr. Andrea Lawlor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nebraska and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Lawlor works at Primary Care Physicians in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.