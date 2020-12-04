Overview

Dr. Andrea Latorre, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.



Dr. Latorre works at Central Ohio Skin & Cancer in Westerville, OH with other offices in Powell, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.