Dr. Andrea Latorre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Latorre, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Latorre works at
Locations
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc.300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc430 Altair Pkwy Ste 210, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc10212 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 898-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latorre?
Dr. LaTorre is efficient which means she'll be on time. Truly professional, diagnosing the problem or issue and providing a course of action. She's done routine yearly skin checks for me, biopsies of suspicious spots, removed skin tags and age spots. All in a calm, professional manner.
About Dr. Andrea Latorre, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528220100
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latorre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latorre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latorre has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Latorre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latorre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latorre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latorre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.