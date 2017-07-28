Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- CA
- Fresno
- Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD
Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Lanier works at
Locations
-
1
Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group1351 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-5973
-
2
California Eye InstituteEye Medical Ctr 301 # 301, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5010
-
3
Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5010
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Cataract Removal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Excision of Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Acute Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharoplasty
- View other providers who treat Blind Hypotensive Eye
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Chronic Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Conjunctivoplasty
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat Cornea Surgery
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Duane Retraction Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Extraocular Muscle Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Procedure
- View other providers who treat Eye Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Growth
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Monofixation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ocular Prosthetics
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orbit Evisceration
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pterygium Surgery
- View other providers who treat Purulent Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Strabismus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Vertical Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanier?
Besides being an exemplary physician, Dr. Lanier is personable and easy to communicate with. She is generous with her time, giving her patients positive reinforcement and confidence in that she is your partner in care. I am thankful and exceptionally pleased with her care and expertise.
About Dr. Andrea Lanier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750343158
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Ucsf/Central San Joaquin
- St Vincent Hosp Med Ctr
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanier works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.