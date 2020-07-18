Overview

Dr. Andrea Lange, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Lange works at Peacehealth Med Grp Srgcl Spec in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.