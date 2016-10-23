Dr. Andrea Lack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Lack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (832) 548-5000
- 2 6441 High Star Dr Ste Ped, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 779-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lack has excellent bedside manners. She is patient, knowledgeable, and comforting. She is genuinely concerned about the health of her patients. It's been a great deal of time since I've been satisfied with the care I received from my practitioner. I'm glad the wait is over. The office staff is friendly, fast and helpful! My wait time is usually 5 minutes or less. They have a system for getting patients checked-in and processed; and it really works.
About Dr. Andrea Lack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.