Overview

Dr. Andrea Kellar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Kellar works at Valley Health A Woman's Place in Huntington, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.