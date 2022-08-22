Dr. Andrea Kellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Kellar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Kellar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Kellar works at
Locations
-
1
A Womans Place1630 13th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-3350
-
2
Valley Health East Huntington3377 Us Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 781-5159
-
3
Valley Health Hurricane3729 Teays Valley Rd Ste 100, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 760-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kellar was first introduced to me over three years ago under very traumatizing circumstances. She came in and delivered my baby after an on call doctor abandoned my child’s birth. She didn’t have a clue who I was, but she came in anyways when she didn’t have to. She has amazing bedside manners, she is very thorough and down to earth. She is in my opinion, a one of a kind obgyn you can only wish to cross paths with as a female. This woman no doubt in my mind saved mine and my child’s life three years ago and she is taking care of me in my current pregnancy. I would give her 100 stars if I could. I would recommend her to any female that needs obgyn care. She is hands down the most caring, down to earth, real doctor I have ever met and such a beautiful person inside and out.
About Dr. Andrea Kellar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1447450945
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellar has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.