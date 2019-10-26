Dr. Andrea Kassim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Kassim, MD
Dr. Andrea Kassim, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Schweiger Dermatology Group - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 206, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
No real wait time and she was as professional and lovely as can be.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rush University Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University of Virgina
- Dermatology
Dr. Kassim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassim speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassim.
