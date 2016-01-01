Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Los Alamitos Pediatrics10861 Cherry St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Kallah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Mem Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallah speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallah.
