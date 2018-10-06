Dr. Andrea Jue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Jue, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Jue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School.
Locations
Oculus Medical Eye Care PC139 Centre St Ste 822, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract surgery on right eye produced excellent vision. Dr Jue and her office were very warm and friendly, while being efficient and professional. Would recommend without any hesitation.
About Dr. Andrea Jue, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- New York University
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jue has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jue.
