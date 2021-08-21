Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Jewell works at
Locations
-
1
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Englewood Center101 NW Englewood Rd Ste 130, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jewell?
She’s heaven sent
About Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598923641
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- New York University
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jewell works at
Dr. Jewell has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.