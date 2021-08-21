Overview

Dr. Andrea Jewell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Jewell works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Gladstone, MO and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.