Overview

Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Jeffress works at OB/GYN Associates Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.