See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plainfield, IN
Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Huffman works at Westside Physicians for Women in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
6 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Baldwin, MD
Dr. Stephen Baldwin, MD
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield
    1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1360, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 837-5555
  2. 2
    Avon (temporary location)
    1080 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 272-8033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?

Jan 13, 2022
We selected Dr. Hoffman for our first pregnancy and honestly I couldn't imagine having anyone else. We unfortunately, just also experienced our first miscarriage. Dr. Hoffman was their for the ultrasound and was there to perform the surgery. She was compassionate and honestly cared about you and what you were going through. Do I wish she did all of the other things (yearly exams etc)- of course, but that is because I enjoy seeing her, so it is is kind of selfish of me if her dream is to only be a surgery and pregnancy Dr. and not everything else... She is a great Doctor and I would highly recommend her.
— Jan 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Huffman to family and friends

Dr. Huffman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Huffman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD.

About Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952396889
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. Vincent Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Andrea Huffman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.