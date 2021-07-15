See All Ophthalmologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Honigsblum works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skokie Office
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 251-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Migraine

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2021
    Fantastic! The staff from my first contact to make an appointment through my appointment with Dr. Honigsblum were courteous, professional and knowledgeable. Dr. Honigsblum addressed all my concerns. I have recommended her to friends and family.
    JoEllen K. — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Honigsblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honigsblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honigsblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honigsblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honigsblum works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Honigsblum’s profile.

    Dr. Honigsblum has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honigsblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honigsblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honigsblum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honigsblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honigsblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

