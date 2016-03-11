Dr. Andrea Heyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Heyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Heyn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Heyn works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy S. Johnston, MD and Associates3349 G St Ste F, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 349-8459Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Heyn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1194159319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heyn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
