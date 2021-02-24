Overview

Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Herzka works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.