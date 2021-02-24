See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Herzka works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 (503) 494-6400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ohsu-cho Beaverton
    15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 (503) 494-6400

  OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
ACL Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Herzka has been my surgeon since 2017. She's kind, compassionate and very knowledgeable. Her team is great as well, Halley is also very kind.. I highly recommend them for your Orthopedic needs.
    Chrystal Unverzagt — Feb 24, 2021
    Orthopedic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1629083118
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Herzka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Herzka has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzka on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

