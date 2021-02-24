Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6400Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ohsu-cho Beaverton15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 494-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herzka has been my surgeon since 2017. She's kind, compassionate and very knowledgeable. Her team is great as well, Halley is also very kind.. I highly recommend them for your Orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Andrea Herzka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzka has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.