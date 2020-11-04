See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University

Dr. Hayes works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hayes Endocrine & Diabetes Center
    Hayes Endocrine & Diabetes Center
    501 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 (615) 320-1620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Nov 04, 2020
    The Dr. Took the right blood test that showed my thyroid was not working. After telling my pcp that I was having trouble with my thyroid.
    Patricia A Hackett — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1992744676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • Baptist Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

